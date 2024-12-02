Aafaq Islamic Finance partners with Network International





Following this partnership, Network International will provide end-to-end card processing services in order to facilitate Aafaq’s development through a digital-first approach. This aims to make the process of financing faster, more efficient, and more secure for its customer base.

Furthermore, Network International will leverage Aafaq’s digital-ready Shariah-compliant and efficient system for strengthening the card processing solutions and for unlocking new revenue generation opportunities and capabilities. This will happen through the use of several products, such as Easy Payment Plans (EPP), loyalty solutions, as well as cardholder self-service and control applications. Network International will also provide customers with tokenisation tools, and virtual cards, in addition to fraud prevention products, among other services.

The collaboration aligns with Aafaq Islamic Finance’s strategy of providing convenient and safe financial solutions to its customers. By using Network International’s expertise in the digital commerce industry, as well as its card processing solutions, the company aims to enhance its digital capabilities while delivering an improved overall user experience.











Network International’s strategy of development

Dubai-based digital commerce service provider Network International announced its partnership with reservation and guest CRM platform SerVme in July 2023. The joint venture aimed to bolster the food and beverage sector in the UAE. The collaboration came at a time when the sector was experiencing continuous development that was supported by the country’s growth and popularity among tourists.

Following the deal, the companies were set to combine their platforms in order to enable restaurants to facilitate the payment process for their clients. Furthermore, the collaboration was set to allow access to the reservation system as well as the automatic storing of all the payments through the guest profile in SerVme’s CRM system.

The firms expected multiple advantages following this partnership, including the restart of operators that needed to be able to secure their revenue in advance, from customers and clients, by extending payment methods such as partial or full deposits for certain events.

In addition to the partnership, Network International also aims to improve and enable digital commerce in the Middle East and Africa. The firm reportedly seeks to invest in strategic collaborations that focus on boosting its geographical footprint. The Middle East segment of the business currently covers markets in multiple regions, including the UAE, Jordan, as well as Saudi Arabia. For its Africa segment, Network International offers its products and solutions to around 40 countries, such as Egypt, South Africa, and Nigeria.



