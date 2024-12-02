



Following this announcement, AAA Life will be enabled to leverage PremiumPay as its primary platform for digital payment options while streamlining internal processing as well.

AAA Life’s decision to implement PremiumPay represents a part of an ongoing effort to improve operational efficiency and the overall billing experience for policyholders. In addition, the investment also supports AAA Life’s broader strategy to reduce paper billing, expand digital service capabilities, and meet the evolving needs of its customers.











More information on the AAA Life Insurance x One Inc partnership

One Inc was developed in order to optimise carrier operations by cutting costs, boosting security, and optimising customer experience. AAA Life Insurance represents a company that aims to improve the way individuals protect their finances through the use of life, accident, and annuity solutions.

According to the official press release, the adoption of PremiumPay is set to give AAA Life policyholders the possibility to make inbound premium payments through familiar platforms like Venmo and PayPal, as well as other traditional direct payment models. At the same time, the integration will also enable the company to optimise the manner in which its platform streamlines operations and scales to meet the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.

In addition, the partnership will focus on the shared commitment to provide flexible, secure, and efficient solutions that optimise the experience of customers, while also accelerating the development of the overall financial landscape.