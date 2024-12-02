a2i, Mastercard, Bank Asia sign MoU to strengthen digital financial services

It is expected that this agreement would contribute to achieving the Government’s vision of making a digital Bangladesh by 2021. Access to Information (a2i) will assist Bank Asia and Mastercard to extend financial services through Union Digital Centers, which have already partnered with Agent Banking. It will foster a creation of pro-poor digital financial products and services by linking financial service providers.

Mastercard, with the assistance of a2i and Bank Asia will provide necessary technical knowledge to introduce payment systems in Bangladesh by establishing a digital-payment ecosystem throughout the country. This will be done through universal payment instruments for Bank Asia agents to handle ecommerce transactions from the UDCs. Mastercard will also assist a2i and Bank Asia in implementing the Mastercard co-branded payment cards.