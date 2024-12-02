A third of UK consumers still lack trust in contactless payments - survey

The online survey, which featured 2,315 respondents across the UK, showed that the number of contactless card payments rose in 2015, particularly since the daily spending limit was increased from GBP20 to GBP30 in September 2015. In fact, the UK Cards Association confirmed that consumers spent more than GBP7.5 billion in more than one billion completed transactions in 2015.

However, Future Thinking’s survey indicated that 35% of males and 29% of females do not trust contactless cards, while 14% of the respondents did not know whether their cards enabled contactless payments. Consumers aged over 55 are the least trusting, with 43% saying that they would not use contactless cards, compared to 22% of those aged under 35.

Meanwhile, just over a quarter of respondents said that daily contactless limits should not go above GBP30.