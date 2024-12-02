A research commissioned by Amadeus reveals how technology can boost traveller confidence

According to the press release, the study found that technology plays a crucial role in supporting recovery, as over 4 in 5 (84%) travellers said technology would increase their confidence to travel in the next 12 months by addressing concerns around mixing with crowds, social distancing, and physical touchpoints.

Therefore, when asked about technologies or technology experiences that would increase confidence to travel in the next year or make them more likely to travel, survey results show:

42% of respondents say mobile applications that provide on-trip notifications to inform about localised outbreaks and changes to government guidance would help boost their confidence to travel.

42% of travellers cite contactless and mobile payment options such as Google Pay, PayPal, and Venmo as key to reducing incidences of physical contact throughout the journey.

34% of travellers who have concerns about travelling in light of COVID-19, say biometrics that enable check-in, pass-through security and boarding without the need for physical checks would make them more likely to travel.

33% of travellers agree they would like one universal digital traveller identification on their phone that includes all necessary documentation and immunity status, that meant they only had to prove it once.

Notably, the survey found that technology receptiveness and preferences differ by country and demographic, underscoring the importance of personalisation in gaining traveller trust. Insights include: