A quarter of smartphone users have used mobile wallet at least one time - report

According to a recent study conducted by Blueshift Research, a quarter of these device users have used this technology at least one time, 11.4 % of smartphone owners were already using some type of digital payments service on a regular basis and additionally, there was another 1.6 % that said that they had signed up for a smartphone based wallet service but had not yet used it to complete a transaction.

The consumers between the ages of 18 and 29 years – that is, the generation that is the most comfortable (and addicted) to their devices – were the ones among whom the largest percentage had tried a mobile payments service (45 %). However, among smartphone owners aged 60 or higher, there was still a very surprising proportion (28.5 percent) that had tried this type of payments transaction.

This finding is a proof that there is a growing interest for finding alternatives to traditional payment transactions and is an indicator that retailers should start to take these new technologies more seriously and to understand the changes that are being made in the behaviours of their shoppers.