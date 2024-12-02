97 percent of Americans participate in loyalty programs and expect significant rewards

During a time when marketers in many industries are unable to engage customers using tactics relied on before the outbreak of COVID-19, maintaining brand loyalty is crucial to hold on to a core customer base.

The daVinci Loyalty Study which reveals consumers’ favourite loyalty programs by brand also identifies best loyalty programs by industry, the industries with the highest loyalty program participation and regional brands that outperform national brands in spite of their limited reach.

mobile first, simple and easy to enroll and redeem and reward choice are most commonly noted for favorite loyalty programs and the expected user experience;

64% participate in 6+ loyalty programs;

89% expect brands to provide a better experience for being loyal customer;

43% engage more on brand social media because of a loyalty program;

70% do more than 25% of all shopping online;

75% have Amazon Prime Membership.

In total, 161 brands were identified as having a consumer favourite loyalty program. But many regional, smaller brands punched above their weight in recognition, in large part because they simply offer the kind of loyalty programs their customers cannot find from other large national brands.