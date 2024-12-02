9.5 mln NFC-ready POS terminals shipped worldwide in 2014 – report

According to a recent research from Berg Insight, the global installed base of NFC-ready POS terminals will grow at a compound annual growth rate of 28.4% from 21.4 million in 2014 to 74.9 million in 2019.

The report points out that the highest shipments for NFC-ready POS terminals recorded in 2014 were in Europe and North America, where 80% and 75% respectively of the devices shipped featured NFC. On a global basis, 2 out of every 5 POS terminals shipped in 2014 included the technology.

Furthermore, Berg Insight estimates that approximately 9 million POS terminals accepted contactless payments with Visa PayWave, MasterCard PayPass or UnionPay QuickPass at the end of 2014. This is a major increase from 2012, when just 2.6 million POS terminals worldwide had the contactless features enabled, the research concludes.