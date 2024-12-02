888.com selects MuchBetter gaming wallet as new global payment option

888.com chose MuchBetter to help bolster the payment options available to its players, lower transaction costs and streamline the mobile integration and user experience.

MuchBetter offers integration with mobile and balance between usability and security, with the service incorporating many mobile features such as biometric authentication. The company’s approach to transaction fees was also a key consideration. MuchBetter does not charge per transaction, in the manner of traditional e-wallets; instead, it charges operators on a net-deposit basis every month according to the monetary value of each player.

Earlier in June 2018, MuchBetter announced its availability to all Pinnacle sports betting and eSports customers worldwide. For more information about MuchBetter, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.