86 percent of UK shops support m-commerce - report

According to a recent report by idealo, an e-commerce service provider in the UK, the status of mobile commerce in the UK is not just demonstrated by the shops’ behaviour, British consumers being also the frontrunners when it comes to mobile shopping, making up 40% of the entire European mobile revenue.

France and Spain are not far behind the UK with 74% of shops in the study offering mobile shopping. In other European countries, the results were lower, with Germany at 68%, and in Poland and Italy lower still with just 46% and 50% respectively.

In France, 56% of the shops in the study offer a shopping app, which puts the French retailers out in front in the European app comparison. France was also the only country found to have top online shops offering Android apps without iOS apps. The UK retailers aren’t far behind with 52%, whereas the Polish shops are particularly reticent when it comes to app offerings, with just 10% of shops in the study creating an app for their mobile customers.

In France, the UK, Germany and Spain Apple users are at a slight advantage. In the study, there are is a greater number of iOS shopping apps on the market than Android. One potential explanation for this is that iOS users have been proved to be a more engaging user base and it has been shown that iOS users not only convert more frequently but convert on more expensive items, therefore spending on average more money than Android users.