86% of Australian phone users engage in m-commerce - report

According to a research entitled “The Mobile Media Consuption Report for Australia”, commissioned by advertising platform InMobi, m-commerce had risen 11% year-on-year, and also showed 34% of mobile users felt mobile had become a ‘key factor’ impacting their purchasing decisions.

The report detailed several trends in how mobile is affecting media consumption, showing the average mobile user consumes 6.7 hours of media a day, with mobile closing in on television in terms of time spent interacting (23.3% versus 23.8%).

Furthermore, the study pointed out that 55% of mobile web users consider their phones as their primary or exclusive means of accessing the internet, although only 10% of mobile usage is spent on the mobile web, with 89% of time spent using apps.

Finally, the report also showed that mobile’s advertising reach was becoming more powerful, with 55% of users in Australia now as comfortable with mobile advertising as they are with TV or online ads. Advertisements had led to 69% downloading an application, 63% visiting a website and 44% buying something via a mobile device.