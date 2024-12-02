85 percent of US consumers endorse online identity verification

The 2018 Digital Identity: Consumer Confidence Report was conducted by Zogby Analytics, and examines US consumer behaviour and attitudes toward identity verification and digital interactions.

The survey found that two-thirds of consumers say they would be more likely to do business with a website that can guarantee the identity of an individual. Further, 82% of consumers are concerned that ecommerce websites are not doing enough to verify user identities, and the same number are concerned that people offering goods and services on websites connecting them with are not honest about their identities.The survey also shows that it is too easy to create a fake profile on social media according to 87% of consumers.

Eighty-five percent of consumers are concerned that they are on their own if something goes wrong with a transaction. Thirty percent say they have been deceived online, and nearly half of those who have never interacted with the business or individual the experience was associated with again.