84 banks announce IMM eSign integration

Some of the latest banks to join the IMM eSign family include Central Bank & Trust, Emprise Bank, Peoples First Savings Bank, Profinium, Inc., First Community Services Holding Company, Mercantil Bank, and Farmers State Bank, Quinton, and Okla.

The banks will be leveraging IMM’s eSignature platform in conjunction with their existing banking systems from organizations such as Jack Henry and Associates, Fiserv, Finastra (formerly D+H) and FIS, as well as deposit and loan origination systems. Additionally, the platform automatically indexes eSigned documents for seamless archival into a bank’s Imaging/ECM system.

With IMM eSign for Banking, institutions can deliver “end-to-end” digital processing environment and eliminate paper-based procedures in favour of electronic transactions. Banks are using IMM for leveraging eSignatures to simplify the account opening process, streamline loan originations, disclosure delivery and loan closings, while also providing self-service account maintenance functions such as stop payments or address changes.