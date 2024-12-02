78 percent of shoppers would buy more if retailers have free returns

As the research suggests, retailers who do not offer an easy return process are losing sales and customer loyalty, with 84% of shoppers saying they will not come back to a brand if they have a poor returns experience.

Other key findings of the report:

75% of respondents said that easy returns are an essential factor in their choice of retailer;

86% said the option of free returns would make them loyal and more likely to keep coming back to a brand;

84% of shoppers want to be able to choose whether to return an item in-store or via post or pickup;

31% would be more likely to buy something online if they had the opportunity to pay for it after trying it at home;

the volume of online items being returned has climbed 14% in two years;

consumers returning faulty items has more than doubled between 2017 and 2019 (12% to 26%).

In addition, the research conducted by Klarna across 2,000 UK consumers in 2019, compared with the same data points from 2017 research, reveals that 82% of consumers say returns are now a normal part of online shopping.

