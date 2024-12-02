78 arrested by Indian police in Bitcoin call centre scam

The criminal ring was operated from three fake call centres in India, but police suspect the network also has links to other countries. The Indore unit of Madhya Pradesh police’s Cyber Cell recovered 60 computers, 70 cell phones, servers, and other gadgets from criminals possession. The scammers had obtained social security number of 10 US citizens, their mobile numbers, and other confidential details.

Victims were asked to pay amounts ranging between USD 50 and USD 5,000 using Bitcoin, pre-paid gift cards, and other forms of online payments.

The callers claimed they were officers from the US social security unit and told their victims that their social security credentials had been used for money laundering and smuggling drugs. Next, scammers threatened the victims that if they failed to pay the requested amount, their social security number would be blocked and they would face legal action.

The news follows on from a New York Police Department’s (NYPD) alert about phone scammers posing as Social Security Administration officials and requesting payment in Bitcoin, prepaid gift cards, and bank wire transfers.