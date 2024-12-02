77 percent of mobile payments among debit users are on Apple Pay, research shows

The research shows that 77% of mobile wallet transactions used Apple Pay, Samsung Pay made up 17% of mobile wallet transactions among debit card users, and Google Pay made up 6%.

The study also uncovers the fact that despite Apple Pay’s market share among debit card users, Samsung Pay users were the most engaged, making 7.3 transactions per month on average, compared to 5.5 transactions per month for Apple Pay and Google Pay users.

According to Credit Union Times, part of the reason may be that Samsung Pay works with NFC card readers, as well as with the traditional magstripe card readers that many merchants still use. Apple Pay and Google Pay only work with NFC card readers, the study specifies.

The study also shows that the mobile payments market makes up 0.6% of debit card transactions in the second quarter of 2018. However, the share of debit transactions made via mobile wallets increased 75% year over year.