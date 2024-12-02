76 percent of Gen Z shoppers prefer to shop in-store rather than online

The study highlights the need for retailers to create a good in-store experience, with a further 34% of the shoppers who participated in the study preferring to shop in-store and online equally. Only 23% indicated they prefer to shop online only.

67% of respondents indicated that the factor that mostly prompts them to add more items to their shopping basket is their feelings at the time. Moreover, 40% of respondents considered in-store displays influence them to add items to their basket. When asked what holds the most influence on choosing to shop at a particular store over another, 48% of Gen Z respondents selected convenient location.

Half of Gen Z respondents reported that they would stop shopping at their favourite retailer if they were constantly out of stock on desired items. Product availability is an important factor for Gen Z shoppers, with 60% of them checking a store’s in-store inventory availability online before making a purchase.