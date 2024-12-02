76% of UK online shoppers to use click & collect by 2017 - report

For comparison purposes, in the US and Germany, the figures point to 13% and 5%, respectively.

According to Planet Retail representatives, there are two main hurdles in the face of online shopping , namely the costs of delivery and an inconvenient delivery schedule and, as such, click & collect comes as a viable solution both for shoppers and retailers.

Despite the UK being a fertile ground for click & collect, only two-thirds of the top 50 retailers currently offer the service. Moreover, 14% offer more than one collection option like in-store collection, locker, or third party store.

Planet Retail’s “UK Click & Collect: Retail fad or future of the high street?” report also highlights strategic partnerships such as eBay/Argos and CollectPlus/Westfield, and calls out practice examples from John Lewis, Next, Amazon, Tesco and Asda, among others.