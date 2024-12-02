75 percent of Germans want continuous option for cashless payments, Bitkom study shows

The study surveyed over 1000 people aged 18 and over and around three quarters (74%) of the German population support the idea that in future every POS should enable digital (cashless) payments. According to a Bitkom representative, customers must be left free to decide how they want to pay at any location.

Younger people in particular are requesting that all shops, restaurants or other sales outlets have to offer at least one digital payment option. 9 out of 10 (87%) of 18 to 29 year olds support this. For the 30 to 49 year olds it is 75% and for the 50 to 64 year olds 76%. And even amongst senior citizens aged 65 and over, a clear majority of 64% is in favour.