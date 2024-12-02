75 of Americans are familiar with cryptocurrencies

The results showed that a majority (75%) of the respondents are familiar with cryptocurrencies, with 60% of them saying that they’re informed about it well enough to feel comfortable explaining it to others. When asked about their personal thoughts on crypto investments, turns out, majority of Americans are into cryptos mainly due to peer pressure and the uncertainty that comes with the fear of missing out on big cash out should the market prices shoot up. Only about 17% are driven by their gut feeling.

Explaining the findings, Clovr opined that Americans’ views on crypto investments were divided mostly due to the uncertainty that exists in the volatile crypto market, further showing that emotions are the main influence on the people’s investment patterns. Generally, the survey by Clovr revealed that millennials are the most interested in cryptocurrencies, and those who still own cryptocurrencies are hoping for another major boom akin to that of 2017.

The survey took place on Amazon’s Mechanical Turk Platform and featured about 1,000 Americans.