7-Eleven pilots cashierless store concept

During the pilot, the 700-square-foot non-traditional store is available to 7-Eleven employees.

A proprietary mixture of algorithms and predictive technology enables the store system to separate individual customers and their purchases from others in the store. The concept store offers an assortment of the most popular products sold in 7-Eleven stores, including beverages, snacks, food, groceries, over-the-counter drugs, and non-food items. The product mix will continue to be refined.

To test the store, employees download a mobile app, sign up, check in at the store, enter the store, shop, and exit. A detailed receipt appears in the app automatically after the customer exits.

A cashierless store is just one of the concepts 7-Eleven has released. This latest project follows on the heels of 7-Eleven's Mobile Checkout feature, allowing customers to skip the line and pay using their smartphone in stores at pilot locations.