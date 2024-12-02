7-Eleven Philippines, Plentina partner to offer BNPL option

With Plentina, customers can avail CLiQQ Wallet Credits from the Plentina app on a loan and pay back 14 days later. CLiQQ Wallet Credits can be spent in 7-Eleven stores and at CLiQQgrocery.com, 7-Eleven Philippines’ newly launched online grocery.

Plentina employs an all-digital application process and its proprietary credit assessment technology using artificial intelligence to reduce the loan approval time to a matter of minutes. Payments can be made through the Plentina app using GCash, GrabPay, or over the counter via 7-Eleven.