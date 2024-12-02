7-Eleven, PayNearMe launches mobile bill payment center for cash users

The PayNearMe Bill Pay app serves as a full-service bill payment center, allowing cash users to keep track of payment history, set reminders and securely pay their bills with one trip to their local 7-Eleven store.

The wide range of billers that are payable include cable companies, utilities providers and insurance companies, as well as PayNearMes existing merchants such as Greyhound bus and Indego, the city of Philadelphias bike share program.

PayNearMe is a technology company to provide consumers with an electronic way to pay with cash using their mobile device. The PayNearMe Bill Pay app, available in the Google Play store and iTunes App Store, enables consumers to pay for cable and phone bills, insurance, utilities, rent, loans and much more with cash.