7-Eleven launches mobile wallet solution

According to the press release, the solution is called 7-Eleven Wallet, and customers can securely load funds to use upon checkout using cash, debit and credit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and prepaid 7-Eleven gift cards. Cash must be loaded in store at the register, while other payment methods can be loaded in the app. Besides, 7-Eleven Wallet users are not charged any loading or transaction fees and incur no interest fees like credit cards charge.

Moreover, members are able to earn and shop with points, get exclusive offers, redeem rewards for free merchandise, and pay in one easy step, simply by scanning the barcode in the app. Customers using the company's Mobile Checkout shopping experience in select markets, or the Fuel Loyalty programme at 7-Eleven branded gas stations to save money on gas in participating cities, can also take advantage of the 7-Eleven Wallet perks.

Additionally, first-time users will be able to earn 2,000 7Rewards points when they load USD 20 into their 7-Eleven Wallet for the first time for a limited time. 7Rewards members (all 40 million of them) can shop with points and convert these bonus loyalty points into dollars for instant savings upon checkout and redeem points on almost every item in participating stores. Each 1,000 points equals USD 1, and customers can convert up to 3,000 points (USD 3) per transaction. Loading those first USD 20 dollars gives customers another USD 2 to redeem on purchases in stores.

Furthermore, to redeem or convert points to dollars for instant savings, members simply scan their 7Rewards barcode found on the home screen of the 7-Eleven app upon checkout. A prompt on the store's checkout display will ask customers if they want to redeem points to save from USD 1 to USD 3. Customers must have a verified phone number linked to their 7Rewards account to use 7-Eleven Wallet and a verified zip code to access the instantaneous savings.

Customers can download the 7-Eleven app in the Apple store or Google Play, visit the 7Rewards online mobile website at 7Rewards.com, or chat with the 7-Eleven bot on Messenger.