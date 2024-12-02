7-Eleven launches mobile loyalty program

In the “Every 7th Cup Free” coffee-rewards program, every time a customer buys any size cup of coffee, the cashier will scan the member’s bar code in the app, resulting in a coupon for a free medium coffee after six purchases.

In the program, the participant texts “BREW” to 711711, then clicks on a dollar icon at the top of the app’s home screen to go to the coupon page, where his personal bar code and digital coffee punch card reside. After the cashier scans the bar code, the customer’s digital rewards card is punched automatically.

Each punch shows up as a star icon in the app. After the sixth star is awarded, a coupon for a free medium coffee appears in the app. The punch card process starts over once the free coffee coupon is redeemed.

The retailer’s mobile app is available for download in Google Play and the App Store.

In recent news, MOLPay, a Southeast Asia-based online payment solutions provider, and 7-Eleven Malaysia have teamed up to launch a payment option for ecommerce merchants, dubbed MOLPay CASH.