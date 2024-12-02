7-Eleven launches delivery app using Google Home or Amazon Echo

By using simple voice commands to open the 7NOW delivery app, customers can order a wide variety of beverages, fresh and hot foods, snacks, cosmetics, home goods and other products sold by the convenience store chain for home delivery within 30 minutes.

The 7NOW app auto identifies the location of customers and places the order from the nearest 7-Eleven store. Delivery for the first 7NOW order is free and regular delivery fees are USD 3.99.