7-Eleven introduces mobile checkout in New York

Customers can skip the checkout line and pay for their purchases using the 7-Eleven app, which houses the retailers 7Rewards loyalty programme. Customers can automatically earn and redeem any available 7Rewards points or coupons as well as in-store promotions.

Mobile Checkout works on both Android and iOS devices and is available for most 7-Eleven merchandise that has a bar code. Some items still require cashier assistance such as financial services and age-verified products like alcohol, tobacco, and lottery tickets.

All payment transactions can be made through debit card, credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay.