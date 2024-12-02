7-Eleven brings cashier-less payments to its stores

The US-based company, which operates more than 64,000 stores in 18 countries around the globe, plans to expand the service to additional cities in 2019.

In order to utilise the check-out service, shoppers have to download the 7-Eleven mobile app and join the retailer’s 7Rewards loyalty programme. Customers can track their items by scanning a product’s QR code with their phone and paying via the mobile app with Apple Pay, Google Pay, or a traditional debit or credit card.

The only products banned from cashier-less check-out are hot foods, lottery tickets, alcohol, and tobacco. The self-checkout process is complete after scanning a QR code on a confirmation screen at the Scan & Pay station.