7-Eleven Australia launches home delivery service through Tipple

The initiative harnesses the capabilities of Tipple, the 7-Eleven Group’s 2018 acquisition. The new service from 7-Eleven provides a contactless shopping process for consumers who can log on online, enter their address, and place their order.

For now, the service is available mostly for selected franchised outlets in Melbourne, to test the technology and logistics. The delivery cost is USD 7.95. The sales go through the store that fulfils the order, with the same profit share arrangement as an over the counter transaction.







