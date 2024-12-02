7-Eleven, Arcus to initiate fintech payment solutions in LATAM

The 7-Eleven app, powered by Arcus’ Payments and Cash to Digital solutions, serves as a full-service bill payment centre, supporting customers using cash with a way to manage their payments. With one trip to their local 7-Eleven store, app users can keep track of their payment history, set reminders, and pay their bills in less than 60 seconds, according to the official press release.

The app is available for download for Latin American customers via the Google Play store or iTunes App Store. Consumers can begin paying bills immediately by creating an account, adding a bill, showing the 7-Eleven cashier the barcode generated on their smartphone and telling them the amount to pay, and providing cash for payment. The user will be provided with a receipt as proof of payment. Most payments are posted to the account within three business days, though many billers post payments the next business day.

7‑Eleven is a large chain in the convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7‑Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 70,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America.