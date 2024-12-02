68 percent of holiday ecommerce traffic driven by mobile

Cyber week is to generate 40% of all ecommerce sales, which represents an increase of 8% over 2017, and 51% is to be given by the ecommerce traffic from Instagram. To this, Black Friday adds 10% of the seasons revenue, and Cyber Monday reaches 8% of sales.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday were fighting for dominance in 2017 as well, and according to Salesforce, 59% of shopping for 2018 holiday season will be completed by December 2, beating the 2017 season by a day.

Salesforce adds that retailers need to be ready by November 20, when Cyber Week starts, as 40% of all digital revenue will come in, two-thirds of it starting with mobile. Two weeks later, on December 2 — a day earlier than last year — half of all holiday shopping will be completed.

The growth will continue until Christmas Eve, with a peak of 72% of ecommerce visits done on mobile and 54% purchases. Free shipping is to reach 72% of all orders.

Instagram traffic will reach over 2017 with 51%, while Facebook will see a 7% drop in traffic. According to Salesforce, shoppers use Instagram to get to an ecommerce site for health and beauty products.