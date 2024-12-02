67% of Spanish internet users shop online

The average of online consumer orders is three times per month, while spending an average of EUR 70 per order. In 2013, it was just 44% of the internet users in Spain who shopped online. In 2015, it’s 67%, or a percentage point increase of 23%, a new study from the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) shows.

IAB also looked at the purchase frequency and the average order value. Spanish consumers shop on average 2,8 times per month (in 2003: 2,3) with young people shopping even more. Consumers between 16 and 30 years old shop online on average 3,4 times per month. Nonetheless, it’s still 56% of online consumers who shop online only once, or less, per month.

As for the average online order value, it’s now EUR 7 more than it was in 2013 (from EUR 63 to EUR 70). Although young consumers tend to shop online more often, it’s the older consumers who spend more. The shoppers who are between 40 and 55 years old spend on average EUR 85 per order. Also, 42% of online consumers spend between EUR 101 and EUR 150, while 16% spends between EUR 151 and EUR 500.

A total of 86% said they bought because of certain offers that are only online. For 79%, it’s also because online shopping is cheaper. The desktop pc is still a very popular device in Spain when it comes to shopping online. In addition, 83% answered that desktop computers were used for the last 10 orders online. The smartphone was used in 9% of the time, while the tablet ranked third with 6%.

Uusing apps for online purchases happening from a mobile device has increased significantly compared to 2013. A total of 40% of consumers uses an app on purchases made on mobile devices, which is 15% more than in 2013 (25%). Especially men tend to use apps when shopping online, as this option is used by 43% of them, while for women using apps is less popular (34%).

Popular product categories in the Spanish ecommerce are Technology/Communication, Leisure/Culture and Travel/Holidays. Products from these categories were bought by respectively 68%, 66%t and 64% of respondents.