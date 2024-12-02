63 percent of users are more concerned over data security and privacy

Key findings from this research include:

63% of respondents say they have become more concerned about the privacy and security of their personal data over the past two years. Respondents reported being most concerned with Social Security number or citizen ID, payment account details and health information;

the reason respondents reported being more concerned about their privacy was due to government surveillance (59%), and the growing use of mobile devices (51%) and connected devices (40%);

almost half of respondents (47%) say their companies are most concerned about protecting customer information and 45% of respondents say they are most concerned about protecting employee information;

more than half of respondents (51%t) say they have experienced a phishing attack in their personal life, while 44% of respondents have experienced a phishing attack at work;

57% of respondents who have experienced a phishing attack have not changed their password behaviours;

69% admit to sharing passwords with their colleagues in the workplace to access accounts and more than half of respondents (51%) reuse an average of five passwords across their business and/or personal accounts;

67% of respondents do not use any form of two-factor authentication in their personal life and 55% of respondents do not use it at work;

57 % of respondents expressed a preference for passwordless logins that protect their identity.

The conclusion is that despite the increasing concern regarding privacy and protection online and a greater understanding of the best security practices, individuals and businesses are still falling short. Both parties are in dire need of solutions that will offer both added security and convenience.

Data for the 2019 State of Password and Authentication Security Behaviors Report was collected by Ponemon Institute on behalf of Yubico. Ponemon Institute was responsible for data collected, data analysis and reporting. Ponemon Institute and Yubico collaborated on the survey questionnaire.