60 % of Kenyans use their mobile phone for banking transactions-report

According to a study by the Kenya Bankers Association, 48 % of bank customers are paying their utility bills through their mobile phones, 16 % are paying for school fees and 13 % are buying goods for their homes.

Although 58 % of cash is still withdrawn from the ATM lobby, mobile operators transact about one-fifth of all cash withdrawals in Kenya.

Finally, the study revealed that while cost-saving is an important benefit of mobile banking, security and time-saving are considered to be more critical considerations for mobile banking uptake.