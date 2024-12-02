6 out of 10 Germans are already paying with a mobile or contactless card, study shows

In January and February 2022, 3050 Germans were surveyed for the “Postbank Digital Study 2022 – The Digital Germans”. For the 8th year in a row, The Postbank is investigating which developments are emerging in relation to digitisation and financial issues. In 2021 it was still 56%, in 2020 just before the COVID-19 pandemic only 47%. 30% of mobile payment users state that they are using less cash due to the pandemic and that the shops they visit encourage cashless payment.

59% of Germans argue that digital payment methods are easier and faster than cash - a year earlier only 50% said this. According to 49% of those surveyed, the argument in favour of mobile payment is that they always have their smartphone with them anyway and save themselves the effort of taking their bank card with them or looking for their card. However, a quarter of Germans who would like to pay digitally in the future do not know in which shops this is possible.

71% of users under 40 use digital payment methods and 36% of them even use both mobile payment and contactless card payments. Across all age groups, it is 21% that use digital payment methods. Contactless payment with a bank card is currently more popular than paying with a smartphone. While 32% opt for the former, 7% pay exclusively using mobile devices. But overall, 27% of those surveyed have already tried mobile payment, while before the pandemic it was just 19%. Users in Germany’s capital Berlin are the leaders in mobile and contactless payment. 71% of them use at least one of these digital methods, which corresponds to an increase of 7 percentage points compared to 2021.