5th Dimension Logistics completes OmniPay integration

Integration with OmniPay will provide international businesses with the ability to process transactions through the 5th Dimension gateway. Also, US-based merchants can extend their reach and execute their global growth strategies.

This integration will provide expansion into Europe, the United Arab Emirates, Australia, Singapore, and Hong Kong, which will relieve pent up demand for 5th Dimension’s software and services in those regions.

5th Dimension Logistics is a payment gateway and transaction hub. 5th Dimension empowers small businesses, large businesses, specialty retailers, merchants and consumers to accept and manage secure online payments. The 5th Dimension payment gateway offers tokenized recurring billing, ecommerce solutions, and enterprise payment software.