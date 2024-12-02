58 percent of retailers use ID management, study finds

Another 35% of retailers are considering adopting these technologies in the future, according to the report entitled How Retail Marketers Use Customer-Focused ID Management to Increase Satisfaction & Profitability.

Single customer view is a challenge without offline CRM data - 57% of retailers are still not onboarding offline CRM data as part of their ID Management program, limiting their ability to get a true, holistic view of their customers. Retailers are also struggling to identify their customers - 64% of respondents identify 50% or less of their website visitors, and 26% can only identify a customer if they make a purchase.

Moreover, 38% of retailers struggle to build a better understanding of their customers because their technologies do not efficiently facilitate data integration and enrichment

Integrating offline CRM data drives gains in customer insights and predictive intelligence. Among retailers that are onboarding offline CRM data as part of their ID management, most will use the data for customer insights and predictive modeling (51%), and for website personalization (51%)

The road to complete customer ID management can be long without the right technologies and systems in place to help. However, many marketers are working to improve using innovation and insights. Nearly half of retailers (48%) are prioritizing the adoption of deep learning to improve their own marketing methods, expectations and goals in 2020.