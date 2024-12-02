58 percent of Europe-based checkouts have multiple errors, Stripe data reveals

According to Ecommerce News Europe, Stripe reviewed 450 ecommerce websites across the UK, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, and Sweden, uncovering the basic errors encountered at the checkouts by customers.

Some of the most common errors found at checkout pages include: not automatically verifying the card number as it was entered (42%), the absence of a numerical keypad for entering card numbers on mobile devices (29%), allowing transactions to be submitted with incorrect card numbers or expiry dates (39%). Moreover, checkouts in Italy and the Netherlands performed poorly for many factors. For example, in Italy two-thirds of the analysed websites didn’t confirm the card type when a card number was entered, while 56% didn’t automatically verify the card number.

In the Netherlands, half of the checkout pages didn’t confirm the card type, while 56% let customers attempt to pay with an expired card date. However, with regards to checkouts allowing the card number to be entered without spaces, the Netherlands exceeded Italy. Additionally, checkouts in France performed the worst, with about four in ten not accepting numbers without spaces.

Another difficulty encountered by consumers is the fact that although 96% of checkouts are adapted to mobile screen sizes, only 12% of these pages supported mobile wallets. Besides, many ecommerce checkouts aren’t translated into local languages, while 81% of all European checkouts don’t offer local payment methods like iDeal, EPS, P24 or Bancontact, Ecommerce News Europe reported.