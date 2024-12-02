58 percent of consumers more likely to use contactless payments now than ever before

Consumers reported being 16% more likely to use online or app-based payments for curbside pickup and only 7% more likely to pay by phone for pickup.

Here is every method that consumers report they plan to use more:

online/app for curbside pickup: 16% more likely;

online/app for delivery: 12% more likely;

online/app for in-store pickup: 6% more likely;

phone for delivery: 10% more likely;

phone for pickup: 7% more likely.

The 2020 American Express Digital Payments survey concludes that consumers’ outlook on touch-free payments has been evolving over the past eight months, but now that most of the country shelters in place there is even more incentive to promote public health by tapping a contactless card or using a mobile wallet.