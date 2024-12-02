56 percent of smartphone owners made mobile app transactions in 2015 - report

According to KRC Research for Verizon, by age group, 70 % of millennials purchased a product via an app last year, up 85 % from 2014, the report found.

Among Gen X, 66 % purchased a product via an app while 39 % of Baby Boomers did so.

Mobile banking transactions via apps are also on the rise, with 55 % of smartphone owners completing such a transaction in 2015 while 23 % made such a transaction for the first time, up 70 % from the previous year.

By age group, 67 % of millennials, 62 % of Gen X and 43 % of Baby Boomers make a bank transaction using a smartphone app in 2015.

Furthermore, the fastest growing category in the survey was ordering a taxi or car ride, which increased 124 % from 2015. Overall, 22 % of those surveyed used an app to book a ride during 2015, compared to 10 % in 2014.

By age group, 36 % of millennials, 23 % of Gen X and 8 % of Baby Boomers ordered a taxi or car ride using a smartphone app.

When it comes to using an app to book a restaurant table, 26 % of smartphone owners did so in 2015, with 11 % doing so for the first time, a 72 % increase.

Additionally, 22 % used an app to purchase an airline flight, with 8 % making their first booking last year, an increase of 54 %.

Moreover, 70 % of Baby Boomers own a smartphone and they’re making transactions as they approach retirement – 43 % do mobile banking and 39 % are shopping with smartphone apps.

