56% of mobile shoppers unaware of NFC m-payments solutions - report

According to Retale, a shopping based platform that aggregates weekly circulars from retailers, 56% of mobile shoppers don’t know near field communications (NFC) is a contactless payment system used for mobile payments, and the 38% who are familiar with the technology choose not to use it. Only 5% to 6% say they regularly use NFC to pay retailers.

The survey asked more than 3,000 iOS and Android users about their mobile shopping experiences, usage and overall awareness. The study shows that, in addition to the negative response to tracking, users don’t understand/use the technology, as 75% of survey respondents were unaware that iBeacon exists, while only 11% of Android users claim to use Google Wallet, and just 23% of iOS users have tried Passbook for coupon shopping offers.