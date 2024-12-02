5,500 new online stores were registered in Poland in first half of 2020

According to Ecommerce News, In June 2020 retail sales increased by 8.4% month on month, as consumers buy mainly in physical stores, a trend that was changed during the lockdown. However, the most popular categories online are returning to the levels of 2019.

Besides, the Central Statistical Office in Poland revealed that the share of ecommerce in total retail has decreased by 7.7% in June 2020, compared to May 2020. It seems that the share of ecommerce in total sales has permanently reached the 10% mark, although in February 2020 it was 5.6%. Additionally, it’s predicted that ecommerce in Poland will grow by over 30% in 2020, meaning that it could be worth over 22.73 billion euros in 2020.

Furthermore, the decreasing number of physical stores in Poland has been visible for years. This was especially observed in recent months, as there has been a shift towards ecommerce, as most brick-and-mortar stores due to the outbreak of COVID-19. However, the forced pandemic situation has resulted in a changed consumer behaviour that persists and will continue to accelerate, Ecommerce News reported.