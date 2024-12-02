51 percent UK consumers prefer to shop online

The research uncovers the fact that 55% of consumers shop more online now than they did in 2017. On average, they make purchases online six times per month. The group of 25-34 year olds are the most active ones - they shop on average eight times per month.

Moreover, only 13% of UK consumers knew exactly what product they want to buy every time they visit an ecommerce website, while 42% have this feeling only some of the time. Two thirds of shoppers in the UK like to browse often or every time they shop, while a third look for brands to suggest products option.

The EmpathyBroker study was conducted among 3,000 adults in the UK during May and June 2018.