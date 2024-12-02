50% of the Earths inhabitants to be wired online by 2018 - report

In 2013, the earth’s population was over 7.1 billion people, according to a recent report issued by the market research agency eMarketer, cryptocoinsnews.com reports.

Monica Peart, senior forecasting analyst at eMarketer, particularized some forces driving the rise of internet access, such as cheap smartphones and mobile broadband connections in places where fixed internet is no option, either due to lack of infrastructure or affordability. She also points out that such places, like India or Indonesia, will each see double-digit growth in each year from 2014 to 2018.

While much of the internet access comes from urban areas, there is a minor breakthrough in rural areas where, for example in India, 70% of population resides.

When the internet advances, so does the penetration position of Bitcoin and other digital currencies. As such, when half of the world, most of which under-banked, will have access to the internet and bitcoin/digital currency, the world may see a shift in the existing financial structure.