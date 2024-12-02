5 Taiwan carriers to deploy a NFC mobile payment platform

The five telecoms, comprised of Chunghwa Telecom, Taiwan Mobile, Far EasTone, Asia Pacific Telecom and Taiwan Star Cellular, are set to collaborate with contactless smartcard payment company EasyCard to establish a trusted service management (TSM) platform that will ensure the security of NFC-enabled mobile transactions and payments.

As a result, a subsidiary company has been formed. Taiwan’s telecoms carrier and the EasyCard will each hold a 10 % stake on the subsidiary, with the rest to be held by banks and other financial institutions.

According to the subsidiary company, at 25 % Taiwan is lagging markedly in mobile payment adoption relative to neighbouring Singapore’s 53 %, China’s 55 %, and Hong Kong’s 65 % utilization rate. The company is set to increase Taiwan’s adoption rate to about 50 % within five years’ time following the establishment of the TSM-secured NFC mobile payment platform.