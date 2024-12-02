4thWave launches a B2B payment offering in the UAE with Mastercard

In partnership with Mastercard Track business payment service, a global open-loop commercial solution built to automate payments and exchange of payments-related data between buyers and suppliers, 4thWave will be able to offer flexible working capital programmes for businesses in addition to addressing the challenges of costs and inefficiencies currently affecting the B2B payments ecosystem.

The solution can help streamline B2B payments with flexible and secure virtual card payment offerings and extended reach to buyers and suppliers. Buyers can capture early payment discounts and optimise payments, while suppliers can receive payments straight through without manual intervention and systematically manage how they get paid.

4thWave will join Mastercard Track as both a buyer payment agent and supplier payment agent. This integrated offering will be provided in Platform-as-a-Service model to lenders and the supply chain ecosystems in the United Arab Emirates.