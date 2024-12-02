4Stops KYC and anti-fraud technology is live with PAYMENTZ

PAYMENTZ, a TRANSACTWORLD Group company, helps payment gateway providers by taking care of their IT infrastructure, security and compliance requirements. Through PAYMENTZ’s single API integration into 4Stop’s all-in-one KYC, compliance and anti-fraud solution, they have access to hundreds of global premium KYC data sources. These are paired with 4Stop’s proprietary real-time fraud prevention technology with a multi-faceted risk rules engine.

As a result, 4Stop complements PAYMENTZ’s risk mitigation and fraud prevention services for their white-labelled partners and their associated transaction processing and required verifications. 4Stop instantly activates required KYC and performs a multitude of checks dynamically to provide PAYMENTZ with enriched risk-based scores and risk data analysis in real time.