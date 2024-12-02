4Stop to perform KYC on the Ontology ecosystem

The two companies will work together to provide digital identity services. Empowered by Ontology Distributed Ledger Technology, 4Stop is to partake in Ontologys trust system that integrates global certification sources to verify and authenticate people, assets, objects, and affairs.

Ontology will use 4Stop’s services to perform KYC compliance requirements, further ensuring that the blockchain industry continues to advocate trust as an emerging technology. 4Stop will provide necessary services that include validation, verification, and authentication.