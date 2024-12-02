4Stop rounds EUR 2.5 mln funding

4Stop manages organizations’ anti-fraud processes and eliminates the need to integrate multiple third party KYC data sources. The company provides businesses with near real-time KYB, global data points, KYC data sources, and smart anti-fraud technology, all from a single API integration.

4Stop is a global KYC, compliance and anti-fraud risk management company. The have developed their proprietary anti-fraud technology with real-time intelligence and data aggregation to be an all-in-one solution to future-proof businesses ongoing KYC, regulatory and fraud prevention requirements. For more information about 4Stop, please check out a detailed profile in our web fraud & e-identity company database.