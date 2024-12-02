4Stop rolls out phase two of its KYC, anti-fraud product upgrade

Within this phase two release, 4Stop continues its expansion of their all-in-one global KYC, compliance and anti-fraud solution. Now, through this product enhancement, businesses can drive efficiency within their onboarding process by quickly reviewing risk within customer registrations and manage associated KYC verifications performed, all while ensuring a secure and frictionless onboarding experience for their customers.

4Stops newly developed customer queue provides granular data from customers first engagement touchpoint for businesses to view and analyze their failure rates, high-alert registrations and overall onboarding output. The customer registration queue provides detailed verification processing performance to further expand monitoring capabilities. Risk managers can view data at a globally centralized view-of-risk or filtered by a specific merchant, sub-merchant or country. Within seconds, they are able to understand their risk exposure, view problematic registrations and rectify them, followed by easily adjusting rule configurations to support.

Additionally, phase two incorporated a user experience redesign of the platforms customer profile data output reports and interfaces. The redesign ensured that all data from customer overall risk score, profile score, account details, electronic and document verifications, transaction history, fraud and risk patterns, associations were articulated within the profile report screen and functionality.

By implementing this customer queue and in-depth customer profile interfaces, businesses can manage their exposure to risk from the first interaction with their customers, resulting in an increase in their engaged verified customers and their overall lifetime value. Paired with 4Stops on-going KYC with real-time cascading verification logic and advanced anti-fraud technology, businesses can reduce fraud and chargebacks.